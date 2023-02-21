TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas Homeowner Assistance Fund, the federally-funded program created during the COVID-19 pandemic, will be closing soon and is now in a hold phase.

The temporary program, which began in April of 2022, has provided $42,599,772 to 3,797 households to help them get current on their mortgage payments and avoid foreclosure. That averages out to $11,219.32 per household.

The program says all funds will soon be exhausted, so they have moved to a hold phase. All applications they have received will be processed until all the funds have been exhausted.

Once that process is complete, the program will be permanently closed. You can still apply for assistance, but there is no guarantee funds will be available to assist you.

For more information, click here.