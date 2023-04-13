TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Kansas Department of Revenue (KDOR) announced the implementation of an ID renewal system on the iKan website in partnership with PayIt.

Residents can now renew driver’s licenses, vehicle registrations, purchase park passes and order birth, death and marriage certificates, according to KDOR.

As of March 2023, one in three Kansans registered with iKan, according to KDOR.

More than 10,000 residents are expected to be served by the new ID renewal system, according to KDOR. The platform delivers services from numerous state agencies in a single platform for residents with web, mobile, Apple and Android access.

After providing their name, date of birth, ID number and last four digits of their social security number, residents can submit requests for ID renewal.

To view the available features, residents can visit iKan powered by PayIt (ks.gov).