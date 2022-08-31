KANSAS (KSNW) – According to a research study carried out by StyleCraze, Kansas has a place in the top 10 of America’s most beauty-obsessed states.

StyleCraze is a global women’s platform that focuses on everything from health and wellness to lifestyle and beauty.

During the study, they “examined Google Trends data to analyze the past 12 months of Google searches across America for search terms frequently associated with beauty. These terms were then combined to give each state a total beauty score to discover the most and least beauty-obsessed states.”

“This study provides interesting insight into which areas in the country are the most obsessed with beauty culture, with the differences in search levels providing another example of how where you live can determine how obsessed with beauty you are,” said a spokesperson for StyleCraze. “Renowned as one of the most glamorous destinations worldwide, it is easy to see why New York takes the crown as the most beauty-obsessed state in the country, especially as the state is surrounded with an increasingly idealized influencer culture.”

The Top 10 Most Beauty-Obsessed States

State: Beauty Skincare Makeup Hair Care Nails Body Care Spa Salon Total Beauty Score 1. New York 100 100 100 100 70 91 61 60 682 2. California 89 87 50 64 72 78 90 85 615 3. Florida 84 75 45 67 83 91 91 72 608 4. Idaho 68 66 41 70 70 87 97 100 599 5. Mississippi 89 51 44 81 79 96 88 69 597 6. Georgia 97 70 44 75 81 96 75 55 593 7. Louisiana 91 61 46 73 82 98 80 58 589 8. Maryland 89 64 41 87 74 87 69 76 587 9. Kansas 89 69 47 83 74 75 72 4 583 10. Rhode Island 69 69 38 66 100 82 82 72 578 Source: StyleCraze

The Top 10 Most Makeup-Obsessed States

State: Google Trends Ranking: 1. New York 100 2. Nevada 51 3. Kentucky 51 4. California 50 5. Texas 50 6. Arizona 49 7. New Mexico 49 8. Colorado 47 9. New Jersey 47 10. Kansas 47 Source: StyleCraze

The Top 10 Most Skincare-Obsessed States

State: Google Trends Ranking: 1. New York 100 2. California 87 3. Hawaii 86 4. Colorado 78 5. Massachusetts 77 6. New Jersey 76 7. Washington 76 8. Florida 75 9. Nevada 73 10. Virginia 73 Source: StyleCraze

The Top 10 Least Beauty-Obsessed States

State: Beauty Skincare Makeup Hair Care Nails Body Care Spa Salon Total Beauty Score 1. Alaska 56 55 41 50 54 62 52 47 417 2. Montana 57 70 35 49 58 51 63 46 429 3. Vermont 44 67 30 58 55 66 63 68 451 4. Maine 53 69 30 62 63 70 69 63 479 5. North Dakota 54 60 39 55 76 69 67 62 482 6. New Hampshire 61 69 34 52 81 61 74 55 487 7. Pennsylvania 69 63 42 67 76 80 43 55 395 8. Wyoming 60 59 42 66 55 68 82 64 496 9. Indiana 80 49 42 67 77 77 56 50 498 10. Hawaii 70 86 33 63 51 65 66 65 499 Source: StyleCraze

