KANSAS (KSNW) – According to a research study carried out by StyleCraze, Kansas has a place in the top 10 of America’s most beauty-obsessed states.
StyleCraze is a global women’s platform that focuses on everything from health and wellness to lifestyle and beauty.
During the study, they “examined Google Trends data to analyze the past 12 months of Google searches across America for search terms frequently associated with beauty. These terms were then combined to give each state a total beauty score to discover the most and least beauty-obsessed states.”
“This study provides interesting insight into which areas in the country are the most obsessed with beauty culture, with the differences in search levels providing another example of how where you live can determine how obsessed with beauty you are,” said a spokesperson for StyleCraze. “Renowned as one of the most glamorous destinations worldwide, it is easy to see why New York takes the crown as the most beauty-obsessed state in the country, especially as the state is surrounded with an increasingly idealized influencer culture.”
Beauty-Obsessed Rankings
|State
|Beauty
|Skincare
|Makeup
|Hair Care
|Nails
|Body Care
|Spa
|Salon
|Total Score
|1. New York
|100
|100
|100
|100
|70
|91
|61
|60
|682
|2. California
|89
|87
|50
|64
|72
|78
|90
|85
|615
|3. Florida
|84
|75
|45
|67
|83
|91
|91
|72
|608
|4. Idaho
|68
|66
|41
|70
|70
|87
|97
|100
|599
|5. Mississippi
|89
|51
|44
|81
|79
|96
|88
|69
|597
|6. Georgia
|97
|70
|44
|75
|81
|96
|75
|55
|593
|7. Louisiana
|91
|61
|46
|73
|82
|98
|80
|58
|589
|8. Maryland
|89
|64
|41
|87
|74
|87
|69
|76
|587
|9. Kansas
|89
|69
|47
|83
|74
|75
|72
|74
|583
|10. Rhode Island
|69
|69
|38
|66
|100
|82
|82
|72
|578
|11. Illinois
|91
|67
|46
|67
|81
|75
|78
|70
|575
|12. Virginia
|84
|73
|45
|74
|71
|89
|84
|52
|572
|13. New Jersey
|89
|76
|47
|70
|93
|91
|55
|46
|567
|14. Texas
|85
|67
|50
|68
|83
|81
|71
|62
|567
|15. Utah
|69
|69
|45
|66
|78
|72
|100
|66
|565
|16. North Carolina
|82
|67
|42
|77
|76
|90
|71
|59
|564
|17. Nevada
|99
|73
|51
|64
|76
|91
|55
|49
|558
|18. Nebraska
|62
|63
|39
|71
|86
|90
|85
|58
|554
|19. Connecticut
|70
|70
|41
|72
|88
|87
|66
|51
|545
|20. Alabama
|88
|53
|47
|78
|76
|81
|61
|60
|544
|21. Oklahoma
|77
|58
|47
|67
|84
|86
|54
|70
|543
|22. Ohio
|71
|57
|42
|67
|74
|87
|73
|71
|542
|23. Washington
|70
|76
|42
|72
|67
|76
|71
|66
|540
|24. Michigan
|85
|62
|40
|75
|75
|93
|47
|59
|536
|25. South Carolina
|78
|58
|43
|75
|77
|100
|56
|48
|535
|26. Tennessee
|86
|64
|47
|75
|79
|79
|49
|56
|535
|27. New Mexico
|69
|54
|49
|55
|81
|80
|76
|71
|535
|28. Arizona
|77
|69
|49
|64
|77
|92
|50
|56
|534
|29. Arkansas
|75
|54
|44
|83
|80
|91
|48
|57
|532
|30. Kentucky
|66
|57
|51
|68
|74
|86
|72
|52
|526
|31. Minnesota
|71
|61
|40
|59
|80
|79
|70
|66
|526
|32. South Dakota
|48
|63
|36
|79
|66
|93
|75
|66
|526
|33. Missouri
|87
|51
|42
|71
|78
|88
|61
|47
|525
|34. Delaware
|69
|58
|36
|93
|91
|65
|58
|55
|525
|35. Colorado
|69
|78
|47
|59
|81
|84
|51
|51
|520
|36. Massachusetts
|69
|77
|40
|67
|90
|70
|47
|58
|518
|37. West Virginia
|64
|46
|47
|70
|74
|90
|63
|60
|514
|38. Wisconsin
|73
|51
|40
|67
|75
|89
|58
|60
|513
|39. Oregon
|69
|64
|42
|64
|67
|76
|54
|70
|506
|40. Iowa
|57
|47
|37
|65
|75
|87
|74
|61
|503
|41. Hawaii
|70
|86
|33
|63
|51
|65
|66
|65
|499
|42. Indiana
|80
|49
|42
|67
|77
|77
|56
|50
|498
|43. Wyoming
|60
|59
|42
|66
|55
|68
|82
|64
|496
|44. Pennsylvania
|69
|63
|42
|67
|76
|80
|43
|55
|495
|45. New Hampshire
|61
|69
|34
|52
|81
|61
|74
|55
|487
|46. North Dakota
|54
|60
|39
|55
|76
|69
|67
|62
|482
|47. Maine
|53
|69
|30
|62
|63
|70
|69
|63
|479
|48. Vermont
|44
|67
|30
|58
|55
|66
|63
|68
|451
|49. Montana
|57
|70
|35
|49
|58
|51
|63
|46
|429
|50. Alaska
|56
|55
|41
|50
|54
|62
|52
|47
|417