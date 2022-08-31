KANSAS (KSNW) – According to a research study carried out by StyleCraze, Kansas has a place in the top 10 of America’s most beauty-obsessed states.

StyleCraze is a global women’s platform that focuses on everything from health and wellness to lifestyle and beauty.

During the study, they “examined Google Trends data to analyze the past 12 months of Google searches across America for search terms frequently associated with beauty. These terms were then combined to give each state a total beauty score to discover the most and least beauty-obsessed states.”

“This study provides interesting insight into which areas in the country are the most obsessed with beauty culture, with the differences in search levels providing another example of how where you live can determine how obsessed with beauty you are,” said a spokesperson for StyleCraze. “Renowned as one of the most glamorous destinations worldwide, it is easy to see why New York takes the crown as the most beauty-obsessed state in the country, especially as the state is surrounded with an increasingly idealized influencer culture.”

The Top 10 Most Beauty-Obsessed States

State:Beauty Skincare Makeup Hair CareNails Body CareSpaSalonTotal Beauty Score 
1. New York 100 100 100 100 70 91 61 60 682 
2. California 89 87 50 64 72 78 90 85 615 
3. Florida 84 75 45 67 83 91 91 72 608 
4. Idaho 68 66 41 70 70 87 97 100 599 
5. Mississippi 89 51 44 81 79 96 88 69 597 
6. Georgia 97 70 44 75 81 96 75 55 593 
7. Louisiana 91 61 46 73 82 98 80 58 589 
8. Maryland 89 64 41 87 74 87 69 76 587 
9. Kansas 89 69 47 83 74 75 72 583 
10. Rhode Island 69 69 38 66 100 82 82 72 578
Source: StyleCraze

The Top 10 Most Makeup-Obsessed States

State: Google Trends Ranking: 
1. New York 100 
2. Nevada 51 
3. Kentucky 51 
4. California 50 
5. Texas 50 
6. Arizona 49 
7. New Mexico 49 
8. Colorado 47 
9. New Jersey 47 
10. Kansas 47 
Source: StyleCraze

The Top 10 Most Skincare-Obsessed States

State: Google Trends Ranking: 
1. New York 100 
2. California 87 
3. Hawaii 86 
4. Colorado 78 
5. Massachusetts 77 
6. New Jersey 76 
7. Washington 76 
8. Florida 75 
9. Nevada 73 
10. Virginia 73 
Source: StyleCraze

The Top 10 Least Beauty-Obsessed States

State: BeautySkincare Makeup Hair CareNailsBody CareSpa SalonTotal Beauty Score 
1. Alaska 56 55 41 50 54 62 52 47 417 
2. Montana 57 70 35 49 58 51 63 46 429 
3. Vermont 44 67 30 58 55 66 63 68 451 
4. Maine 53 69 30 62 63 70 69 63 479 
5. North Dakota 54 60 39 55 76 69 67 62 482 
6. New Hampshire 61 69 34 52 81 61 74 55 487 
7. Pennsylvania 69 63 42 67 76 80 43 55 395 
8. Wyoming 60 59 42 66 55 68 82 64 496 
9. Indiana 80 49 42 67 77 77 56 50 498 
10. Hawaii 70 86 33 63 51 65 66 65 499 
Source: StyleCraze

Beauty-Obsessed Rankings

State Beauty SkincareMakeupHair CareNails Body CareSpaSalonTotal Score
1. New York   100   100   100   100   70   91   61   60   682 
2. California   89   87   50   64   72   78   90   85   615 
3. Florida   84   75   45   67   83   91   91   72   608 
4. Idaho   68   66   41   70   70   87   97   100   599 
5. Mississippi   89   51   44   81   79   96   88   69   597 
6. Georgia   97   70   44   75   81   96   75   55   593 
7. Louisiana   91   61   46   73   82   98   80   58   589 
8. Maryland   89   64   41   87   74   87   69   76   587 
9. Kansas   89   69   47   83   74   75   72   74   583 
10. Rhode Island   69   69   38   66   100   82   82   72   578 
11. Illinois   91   67   46   67   81   75   78   70   575 
12. Virginia   84   73   45   74   71   89   84   52   572 
13. New Jersey   89   76   47   70   93   91   55   46   567 
14. Texas   85   67   50   68   83   81   71   62   567 
15. Utah   69   69   45   66   78   72   100   66   565 
16. North Carolina   82   67   42   77   76   90   71   59   564 
17. Nevada   99   73   51   64   76   91   55   49   558 
18. Nebraska   62   63   39   71   86   90   85   58   554 
19. Connecticut   70   70   41   72   88   87   66   51   545 
20. Alabama   88   53   47   78   76   81   61   60   544 
21. Oklahoma   77   58   47   67   84   86   54   70   543 
22. Ohio   71   57   42   67   74   87   73   71   542 
23. Washington   70   76   42   72   67   76   71   66   540 
24. Michigan   85   62   40   75   75   93   47   59   536 
25. South Carolina   78   58   43   75   77   100   56   48   535 
26. Tennessee   86   64   47   75   79   79   49   56   535 
27. New Mexico   69   54   49   55   81   80   76   71   535 
28. Arizona   77   69   49   64   77   92   50   56   534 
29. Arkansas   75   54   44   83   80   91   48   57   532 
30. Kentucky   66   57   51   68   74   86   72   52   526 
31. Minnesota   71   61   40   59   80   79   70   66   526 
32. South Dakota   48   63   36   79   66   93   75   66   526 
33. Missouri   87   51   42   71   78   88   61   47   525 
34. Delaware   69   58   36   93   91   65   58   55   525 
35. Colorado   69   78   47   59   81   84   51   51   520 
36. Massachusetts   69   77   40   67   90   70   47   58   518 
37. West Virginia   64   46   47   70   74   90   63   60   514 
38. Wisconsin   73   51   40   67   75   89   58   60   513 
39. Oregon   69   64   42   64   67   76   54   70   506 
40. Iowa   57   47   37   65   75   87   74   61   503 
41. Hawaii   70   86   33   63   51   65   66   65   499 
42. Indiana   80   49   42   67   77   77   56   50   498 
43. Wyoming   60   59   42   66   55   68   82   64   496 
44. Pennsylvania   69   63   42   67   76   80   43   55   495 
45. New Hampshire   61   69   34   52   81   61   74   55   487 
46. North Dakota   54   60   39   55   76   69   67   62   482 
47. Maine   53   69   30   62   63   70   69   63   479 
48. Vermont   44   67   30   58   55   66   63   68   451 
49. Montana   57   70   35   49   58   51   63   46   429 
50. Alaska   56   55   41   50   54   62   52   47   417 
Source: StyleCraze