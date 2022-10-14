WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A new study shows Kansas is one of the states with the highest amount of fatal truck crashes.

The research was conducted by personal injury lawyers WeWin and examined the most recent data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) to see what states had the highest percentage of fatal crashes involving large trucks.

The rankings showed the total number of vehicles involved in fatal crashes, then the number of large trucks involved in fatal crashes. It then shows the percentage of fatal vehicle crashes that involved trucks.

Kansas checked in at eighth in the ranking, with 578 vehicles involved in fatal crashes. The number of large trucks involved in fatal crashes was 69, with a percentage of 11.9 of fatal crashes involving trucks.

Wyoming came in first in the nation, followed by Idaho, Nebraska, Iowa, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Alaska.

