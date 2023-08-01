GREAT BEND, Kan. (KSNW) – The Barton County Sheriff’s Office says a child driving a Polaris all-terrain vehicle was injured in a crash involving a semi-truck.

It happened around 9:40 a.m. on Monday at Northwest 130 Avenue and Northwest 20 Road, south of Albert.

The sheriff’s office says an 8-year-old was driving the ATV west on 20 Road and failed to yield the right-of-way at the intersection.

The 68-year-old driver of the semi saw that the ATV was not going to stop and applied the brakes as he steered toward the ditch. The ATV struck the truck on the driver’s side.

The child was thrown from the ATV and landed on the roadway. The child was taken to Great Bend Regional Hospital with abrasions and lacerations. The truck driver was not injured.