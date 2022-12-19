TOPEKA (KSNT) – A former corrections officer at the state’s juvenile prison is in custody, accused of having unlawful sexual relations with an inmate 16 years or older.

A jail official said the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office arrested Catherine Dutcher Thursday afternoon at her home in West Topeka.

Dutcher, 24, was fired from her job at the Kansas Juvenile Correctional Complex on the same day as the arrest. KJCC is the state juvenile prison located off U.S. Highway 24 in North Topeka and houses juvenile offenders between 10 and 22 years of age, according to a state website.

The Kansas Department of Corrections said Dutcher was hired on Aug. 22, 2022. Her case has been turned over to Shawnee County prosecutors to determine whether charges should be filed.

Dutcher’s arrest follows the February arrest of another officer at KJCC. Pedro Cruz-Garcia was charged with the same crime and fired from his job. Cruz-Garcia was later sentenced to probation after pleading guilty to “unlawful sexual relations,” according to Shawnee County court records.