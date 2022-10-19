HOUSTON, Texas (WDAF) — Two coaches at Kansas universities are striving to develop winning programs, both on and off the football field.

Their dedication is being noticed.

Kansas State University (K-State) head coach Chris Klieman and University of Kansas (KU) head coach Lance Leipold have both been named to the 2022 Paul “Bear” Bryant Coach of the Year Award watch list.

KU head coach Lance Leipold (Courtesy: American Heart Association)

K-State head coach Chris Klieman (Courtesy: American Heart Association)

Paul Bear Bryant Award 2022 Watch List (Courtesy: American Heart Association)

The award is given through the American Heart Association and recognizes a college football coach with integrity working to make the sport better on and off the field.

The award is named after legendary football coach Bear Bryant, who died from a heart attack in 1983.

The award celebrates his legacy while working to raise awareness and funds for scientific research on cardiovascular disease and stroke.

The Watch List, Finalists and Coach of the Year recipient are voted on by the National Sports Media Association, the Bryant Awards’ Executive Leadership Team and the Bryant Family.

The winner will be announced during an awards ceremony in Houston, Texas, on Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023.