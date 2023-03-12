KANSAS CITY, Mo. —The University of Kansas and Kansas State University have their destinations for the 2023 NCAA men’s basketball tournament.

The Kansas Jayhawks are the 1-seed in the West Regional and will be in Des Moines for their First and Second Round games on March 16-18.

They will face 16-seed Howard in the First Round on March 16.

Kansas is 27-7, Big 12 Regular Season Champions, and Big 12 Tournament Runner ups to Texas. Head coach Bill Self was hospitalized prior to the Big 12 Tournament for an illness but is expected to be back for the NCAA Tournament.

Kansas State is a 3-seed going to the East Regional and will also be in Greensboro, North Carolina, for their First and Second Round games.

They will face 14-seed Montana State in the First Round on March 17.

K-State is 23-9, finished third in the Big 12 and was ousted by TCU in the second round of the Big 12 Tournament.