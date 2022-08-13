DODGE CITY, Kan. (KSNW) — According to a Facebook post shared by the Ford County Sheriff’s Office, the Dodge City Police Department (DCPD) made 33 DUI arrests through their DUI checkpoint during Dodge City Days.

“Dodge City Days is a week-long festival held every year,” the post reads. “As a way to ensure the roads are kept safe from impaired drivers during this busy week, the Dodge City Police Department holds a DUI checklane on each of the Saturday’s of Dodge City Days.”

The efforts were made by DCPD, The Kansas Highway Patrol, and the Ford County Sheriff’s Office.

The post was originally created by Mothers Against Drunk Driving, Heartland Region. It says on Sat. July 30, with 29 law enforcement officers working the checkpoint:

353 vehicles checked

54 standard field sobriety tests conducted

19 DUI arrests

27 drug and/or alcohol-related arrests

On Aug. 6, with 23 law enforcement officers working the checklane:

376 vehicles checked

68 standard field sobriety tests conducted

14 DUI arrests

21 drug and/or alcohol-related arrests

In total over two nights, 729 vehicles were checked, 33 DUI arrests were made, and 48 alcohol and drug-related arrests were made.