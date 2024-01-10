TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly will talk about her top priorities for 2024 in her State of the State on Wednesday, but for lawmakers, the focus will be on taxes.

“Taxes are still the biggest priority,” Rep. Dan Hawkins, R-Wichita, and speaker of the Kansas House.

Republicans plan to bring back their single-rate income tax plan, or flat tax, as some call it, but Democrats are pushing back.

“Last session, we were able to sustain a veto, and I believe we’re still going to be able to sustain a veto,” said Sen. Dinah Sykes, D-Lenexa, Kansas Senate majority leader.

Gov. Kelly has recruited some key votes on the Senate for her renewed tax push and her promise to speed up axing the state tax on food, among other cuts.

“It was meant to demonstrate to me, I think, that I can’t override a veto on that, but that just means we have to go talk to other people,” said Sen. Ty Masterson, R-Andover, Kansas Senate president.

The big question is whether either will have enough votes for their plans to pass.

“There are Democrats that are willing to have a conversation around that, so it’s just can we get to a compromise in the end,” Masterson added.

“I think we have to stop his flat tax plan. It will probably pass with at least 21 votes. I mean, that’s all it takes to pass the Senate, but I do expect a veto by the governor,” Syke added.

Medicaid expansion is another big push from the governor this year.

“It has to come out of a committee first, and I’ve not seen it come out of a committee in the past several years. So, we’ll have to see,” Hawkins said.

Democrats are still forging ahead.

“We’ve seen all across the state. People strongly support us taking action, and that’s why they resort to parliamentary maneuvers to frustrate what should be happening on behalf of the people,” said Rep. Vic Miller, D-Topeka.

KSN.com will carry Gov. Laura Kelly’s State of the State live at 6:30 p.m.