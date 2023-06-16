TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – State leaders are working with law enforcement after receiving suspicious letters.

According to a press release sent out by the Kansas Bureau of Investigation on Friday, “The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI), the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), the Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE), the Office of the State Fire Marshal, the Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP), and several local police departments and fire departments have responded today after mail was received by legislators and other public officials containing a suspicious white powder.”

As of 4 p.m., over 30 letters containing a suspicious white powder have been reported across Kansas, according to the press release. Law enforcement is working to collect the letters and investigate the incident safely.

Tom Day, Director of Legislative Administrative Services, said law enforcement asked his office to be on the lookout for any suspicious-looking incoming mail coming to the Statehouse and that legislators who received letters are working with local law enforcement.

Day said he was told of another state agency receiving a letter or package, but at this time, he is unsure who it was.

There are no reported injuries, but the KBI asks everyone to remain vigilant when handling mail. If anyone has come across a similar incident, investigators ask that they report it to the KBI at 1-800-KSCRIME.

The investigation is ongoing.