TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas lawmakers are ending a spring break with more room to cut taxes and boost state spending than they had even a few weeks ago but not knowing whether they’ll be debating political redistricting again.

The Republican-controlled Legislature was set to reconvene Monday to wrap up its business for the year. State court cases involving the new political boundaries drawn by GOP lawmakers create some uncertainty over how long they’ll be in session.

Lawmakers must complete a $22 billion-plus budget for the 12 months beginning July 1.

Republican leaders and Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly are scrapping over how to cut taxes now that the state is flush with cash.