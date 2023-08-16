RAWLINS COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas Livestock Association is offering a cash reward for help in finding stolen cattle.

According to the KLA, a member reported that 17 heads of 200-350 pound calves were stolen from 10 miles northeast of Atwood in Rawlins County.

The calves were stolen sometime between July 12 and July 24.

The KLA says the calves are carrying fresh brands with a V arrow high on the right hop.

The KLA is offering up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the thieves.

According to the KLA, the reward program only applies when the producer is a KLA member.

Anyone with information on the stolen livestock is asked to contact Jeff Vap at 785-626-5110. Information can also be reported to Deputy Payton Beims with the Rawlins County Sheriff’s Office at 785-626-3865.