TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas is moving to provide $50 million in relief to businesses forced by state or local officials to shut down or restrict their operations during the first weeks of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Republican-controlled Legislature on Monday approved a bill setting up the new program and sent it to Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly on lawmakers’ last scheduled day in session this year.

The measure is aimed at small businesses and would allow them to receive up to $5,000 for 2020 and 2021 if state and local officials imposed COVID-19 restrictions.

Many of the restrictions were lifted by the summer of 2020.