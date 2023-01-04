WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas Lottery has announced its holiday millionaire raffle numbers.

Early bird winning numbers:

Date Number Oct. 2, 2022 051551 Nov. 6, 2022 020344 Dec. 4, 2022 143841

Million-dollar winning numbers:

054327

$100,000 winning numbers:

096378

$25,000 winning numbers:

000389

$10,000 winning numbers:

025926 046474

$5,000 winning numbers:

014354 017303 041673 065052 076928 080299 087248 112089 119256 130110

$1,000 winning numbers:

000307 003401 005372 006200 017644 032356 045974 049554 051086 054084 057712 063416 072256 074674 075140 080025 083602 085940 093540 097294 108794 109098 109309 110657 118395 125193 134513 144537 146855 146980

To see the $100 and $50 winning numbers, click here.

Prize winners of the $1,000,000, $100,000, $30,000, $25,000, $10,000, $5,000 and $1,000 raffles must claim their cash prize at the Kansas Lottery Headquarters, 128 N. Kansas Ave in Topeka.

The Kansas Lottery states:

Players must match their numbers in exact order to those drawn by the Lottery to win

Players must produce their original Holiday Millionaire Raffle ticket to claim their prize

All prizes must be claimed within 365 days of the drawing

For more information on the Kansas Lottery holiday millionaire raffle, click here.