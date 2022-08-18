TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — Kansas gaming officials have officially announced a start date for sports betting in the state.

Gov. Laura Kelly announced that sportsbooks at Kansas’ four state-owned casinos can begin accepting wagers in person and on mobile platforms starting Sept. 1 and will officially open on Sept. 8, in time for the NFL season. Sports wagering, like all gaming in Kansas, is owned by the state and operated by the Kansas Lottery.

Betkansas.com initially announced Wednesday night that they confirmed the official launch date with the Kansas Lottery, and the Kansas Racing and Gaming Commission.

Kansas lawmakers passed a plan for sports betting earlier this year, which includes a fund to attract professional sports teams. There was speculation over whether the state could entice pro-teams, like the Kansas City Chiefs, to cross over the state line, with a possible move up in the air.

While it’s unclear when tribal casinos will be involved with sports betting plans, some have already posted positions online for a Sports Book Manager.

Tribal casinos must renegotiate their compacts with the state before offering sports betting. Kansas Governor Laura Kelly told Kansas Capitol Bureau in June that negotiations for the compacts were ”proceeding.”

A lawsuit against the state was also filed by the Kansas Star Casino shortly after enacting sports wagering legislation. The state-owned casino operator filed a lawsuit over an unrelated part of the law designed to revive a long-closed greyhound track in its area.

The casino has a contract with the lottery and said that the contract has been breached because the new law allows improper competition from new gambling devices at Wichita Greyhound Park.

According to a spokeswoman for the Shawnee County Courthouse, the Kansas Star Casino has until Friday, Aug. 19, to respond to a motion from the defendants to dismiss the case.