NORTON COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — A Kansas man is dead after a single-vehicle crash on Saturday.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP), the crash happened at 12:01 a.m. on Kansas Highway 9 at mile marker 36.6, or 10 miles west of Logan, Kansas.

The KHP says 22-year-old Dustin Norris, of Logan, was driving a 2006 Ford Fusion westbound on Kansas Highway 9, when for an unknown reason, he entered the ditch to the north and struck a field drive. His car then became airborne, rolled, and came to a rest on its top facing east, according to the KHP.

Norris was pronounced dead at the scene.