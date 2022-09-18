GRANT COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — A man from Kansas died after rear-ending a semitrailer on Saturday, Sept. 17.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP), a 1982 Peterbilt Semi and a 2005 Kenworth Semi were both headed westbound on U.S. Route160 at mile marker 54, or 14 miles east of Ulysses.

The KHP says the Peterbilt slowed to turn onto Kansas Highway 190 when it was rear-ended by the Kenworth.

The driver of the Kenworth, 74-year-old James Wilson, was brought to an area hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.