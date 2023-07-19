TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Highway Patrol said a 67-year-old Topeka man died after the truck he was driving collided with a train.

The truck was exiting the Bettis Asphalt Concrete Supply parking lot and went northbound. As the truck entered the track, a train traveling east struck the truck. The collision caused the truck to spin out and land on its passenger side. The impact ruptured a nearby gas line, and the truck was engulfed in flames.

The driver, identified as Carl Anthony Myles, died at the scene.