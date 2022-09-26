MERWIN, Mo. (WDAF) — A Kansas man is dead after being ejected from a motorcycle at motorsports park in Merwin, Missouri, just south of Drexel, Missouri, on Sunday afternoon.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, at about 12:09 p.m., 50-year-old Jody Warne went airborne on a ramp and was overturned and ejected at Midwest Extreme Park.

Warne, of Ottawa, Kansas, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The park issued a statement in response to the incident.

The Midwest Extreme Park team wants to send our condolences to family and friends of Jody Warne. He was a great competitor, and one of the nicest guys you will ever meet. Jody was welcoming to all. He would bring the big rig, the big radio, and have the biggest pit party with all the accommodations. He was truly one of a kind and will be dearly missed by the Moto Family. Ride in paradise, Bill Graham Midwest Extreme Park – Merwin, MO

According to the Midwest Extreme Park website, the Missouri State Motocross Championship Series – Round 9 was being hosted at the park over the weekend.