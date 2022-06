JEFFERSON COUNTY, Kan. (KSNT) — A Kansas man died after being thrown from a motorcycle on Saturday. It happened around 9:30 p.m.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a Harley Davidson driven by Michael Arthur Greene, 57, of Kansas City, was eastbound on Kansas Highway 16 near Wellman Road.

The KHP says Greene failed to negotiate the curve and was thrown from the motorcycle. The motorcycle came to rest along the side of the road. Greene was pronounced dead at the scene.