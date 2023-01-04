HOISINGTON, Kan. (KSNW) — A man in Hoisington found a live grenade in his garage Wednesday morning.

According to the Hoisington Police Department (HPD), around 10:30 a.m., they received a call from the man stating that while cleaning out his garage in the 500 block of E 1st St, he found a hand grenade.

The HPD said when officers arrived on the scene, it was confirmed that the hand grenade was live with the pin still in it.

The McConnell Aire Force Base Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) Team in Wichita immediately responded when contacted by the HPD.

According to the HPD, the EOD Team was able to collect the grande and take it to the City of Hoisington compost site, where it was properly destroyed.

The Hoisington Fire, EMS and Public Works also assisted.