WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A Hill City man was rushed to the hospital after a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 70 Wednesday.

The Kansas Highway Patrol says the crash happened around 3:30 a.m. Wednesday. The 72-year-old man was driving eastbound on I-70 in Trego County when he lost control in the rain.

KHP says he struck the guard rail, went up and over the guard rail, rotated toward the west and rolled the vehicle — a 2014 Dodge Ram.

The man was hospitalized with suspected serious injuries. He was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.