WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A federal grand jury returned an indictment charging a Kansas man with one count of sexual exploitation of a child – production of child pornography, and one count of possession of child pornography.

Joel Cypert, 35, of Columbus, is accused of creating sexually explicit images of a prepubescent, minor victim.

Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) and U.S. Immigration and Customs (ICE) are investigating the case.