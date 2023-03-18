SCOTT CITY, Kan. (KSNW) — A 22-year-old man is in jail awaiting extradition to Oklahoma.

Scott City Police say they have been assisting the Oklahoma Bureau of Investigation for several months now in connection to sex crimes involving a minor in their state. On Thursday, a 22-year-old man was taken into custody at the Scott City Law Enforcement Center.

He was booked into the jail for an Oklahoma warrant on one count of rape and three counts of lewd for indecent acts involving a child under the age of 16. It is not known yet when an extradition hearing will be held.

KSN News is not identifying the man until he is formally charged with a crime.