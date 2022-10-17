GOVE, Kan. (KSNW) – A 12-year-old boy was injured, and a 36-year-old man was killed following a rollover in northwest Kansas.

It happened Sunday around 3:15 p.m. in Gove County on County Road 78 and County Road AA.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, the boy from Quinter was driving the Chevy pickup when it began to skid sideways. It entered the west ditch and rolled.

The passenger, Benjamin J. Keller of Quinter, was killed in the rollover. The boy was transported to Wesley Medical Center in Wichita with serious injuries.

The driver and passenger were not wearing seatbelts, according to the KHP.