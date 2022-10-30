WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A man from Kansas has been killed after being ejected from his car in a single-car crash late Saturday night.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP), the crash happened at 10:52 p.m. on Gove County Road 30 between County Road Y and County Road Z.

The KHP says 66-year-old Leon Zerr, of Oakley, was driving a 2001 Dodge Ram Pickup southbound on County Road 30. For an unknown reason, he left the roadway to the left, overturned and was ejected.

Zerr was pronounced dead at the scene.