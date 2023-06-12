GRAHAM COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — One man from Kansas was killed, and another was seriously injured in a rollover crash Monday morning.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP), at 7 a.m., 39-year-old Jarrod Lee Harper, from Hill City, was driving a 2001 Toyota 4Runner in the 2100 block of 200th Ave. in Hill City. With him was a 38-year-old man from La Crosse.

The KHP says the 4Runner veered off the road to the right, hit a culvert and went airborne, rolling at least two and a half times before coming to a stop on its roof.

According to the KHP, Harper was pronounced dead at the scene. His passenger was taken with suspected serious injuries to an area medical center.