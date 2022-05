PLAINS, Kan. (KSNW) – A 21-year-old Cimmaron man died following a crash in Meade County on Tuesday.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a Chevy SUV was southbound on 4 Road. Troopers say the SUV failed to yield the right of way to a westbound semi on U.S. 160. The SUV struck the axel of the trailer.

Troopers say the driver of the SUV, Peter Krahn, died. According to troopers, he wasn’t wearing a seatbelt.

The 28-year-old driver of the semi is from Montezuma. He wasn’t injured.