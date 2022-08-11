POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY, Kan. (KSNT) – A 37-year-old Wamego man was killed Wednesday in Pottawatomie County when his vehicle became part of a three-vehicle collision.

Randy L. Tinkel, 37, Wamego, died Wednesday just after 5:30 p.m. when the 2013 Ford F-250 he was driving was hit from the rear while trying to make a left turn on U.S. Highway 24 less than a mile west of Airport Road.

Tinkel was eastbound on the highway, waiting to make a left turn, when a 2008 Ford Edge slowed behind him. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a semi driven by a 44-year-old Lecompton man hit the rear of the Ford Edge. The car then impacted Tinkel’s truck and sent it onto the south side of the road, flipping the vehicle onto its top.

The driver of the Ford Edge was a 34-year-old St. Marys woman who suffered a serious injury, according to the crash report.

A 36-year-old woman in Tinkel’s truck also had a suspected serious injury, according to the KHP. She was taken to the Wamego Health Center. A 2-year-old and a 7-year-old boy, both passengers in Tinkel’s truck, were taken to Children’s Mercy Hospital with suspected serious injuries, according to the KHP.

According to the crash report, Tinkel was not wearing a seatbelt. The semi-driver had no apparent injuries.