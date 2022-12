PITTSBURG, Kan. (KSNW) – A 70-year-old Pittsburg man was killed in a rollover crash on Monday. It happened in Crawford County on 220th Road, just north of 520th Road, around 11:20 p.m.

The Kansas Highway Patrol said a Hyundai Veracruz was southbound when it went off the road and struck a concrete culvert. The SUV overturned in a field.

The driver, Robert E. Shaver, of Pittsburg, was pronounced dead at the scene. The KHP report state he wasn’t wearing a seatbelt.