FRANKLIN COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – A 20-year-old Wellsville man was killed in a crash Thursday afternoon in Franklin County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol says Zebediah S. Harris was southbound on Interstate 35 in a GMC pickup. Troopers say the pickup went off the right side of the road for an unknown reason. It struck a guardrail, continued through the ditch and struck a concrete culvert. The patrol said the pickup rolled, and Harris was ejected.

The KHP says Harris wasn’t wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.