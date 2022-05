STOCKTON, Kan. (KSNW) — A man from Stockton, Kansas, was killed in a crash on Wednesday, May 18.

The crash happened at 1:30 a.m. in Russell County, 7.3 miles north of Russell on U.S. Highway 281.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP), 29-year-old Ethan Morgan was driving a 2000 Buick LeSabre northbound on U.S. Highway 281. Morgan crossed the center lane and left the highway. He continued into the ditch, where he would ultimately hit a tree.

Morgan was pronounced dead at the scene.