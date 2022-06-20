LEAVENWORTH COUNTY, Kan. (KSNT) – A 40-year-old motorcyclist was killed Sunday night when a 19-year-old driver in a Jeep went left of center and hit the cyclist head-on at a high rate of speed, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol.

It happened around five miles west of Lansing on Eisenhower Road.

The motorcyclist, identified as Eric L. Chappell from Leavenworth, was riding a 2021 Suzuki 250X, according to the highway patrol. The KHP reported the family of the motorcyclist was at the scene at the time of the crash.

The 19-year-old driver of the Jeep had a possible injury and was wearing a seatbelt. A 17-year-old passenger, also from Lansing, was uninjured, according to the KHP. The passenger in the Jeep was wearing a seatbelt.