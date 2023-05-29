RUSSELL COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — A man from Kansas was killed Sunday when he was ejected from a single-car crash.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP), at 5:30 a.m., 45-year-old Wad Dyer from Dorrance was driving a 1994 Chevrolet 1500 west on U.S. Highway 40, one mile east of Dorrance.

The KHP says Dyer crossed the eastbound lanes and entered the ditch. He continued traveling westbound until his car crashed with a concrete bridge barrier. The impact caused Dyer’s car to fall over the edge of the bridge and land on its tires in the channel of the ditch.

During the crash, the KHP says Dyer was ejected from his car. He was pronounced dead at the scene.