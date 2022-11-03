WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A Kansas man has pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter after being part of a fatal crash that happened back in 2021.

Zubulun Cole, 22, of Stockton, pled guilty to one count of involuntary manslaughter while under the influence of alcohol for the death of 16-year-old Carole Adamson from Plainville.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP), Cole was driving a 2010 Chevy Silverado westbound on Kansas Highway 18 in Rooks County and hit a 1997 GMC Jimmy that was disabled on the shoulder of the highway.

The KHP states Adamson was standing outside of the Jimmy at the time of the crash and was ultimately killed.

The crash caused the Jimmy to be pushed into a Dodge Ram 1500. The driver of the Ram 1500 was standing outside of her car and was also injured. She was taken to a medical center for treatment.

The KHP states Cole was also taken to a medical center for the treatment of his injuries.

Cole is scheduled to be sentenced on Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023, in the Rooks County District Court.