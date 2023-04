LYON COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — A man from eastern Kansas was seriously injured in an ATV crash Saturday afternoon.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP), around 3 p.m., a 59-year-old man from Hartford was driving a 1998 Polaris ATV eastbound on Plumb Ave, near State St, when the bearing of his ATV went out.

The KHP says the man entered a ditch, hit a culvert and then came to a rest.

The man was taken to a regional hospital with suspected serious injuries, according to the KHP.