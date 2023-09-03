PHILLIPS COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — A man from Phillipsburg was seriously injured in a crash Saturday evening.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, at 7:05 p.m., a 40-year-old man from Grantsville, Utah, was driving a 1999 Peterbilt 379 hauling a trailer northbound on U.S. Route 183. He then stopped at a stop sign before turning westbound onto U.S. Route 36.

The KHP says a 2008 Dodge Dakota, driven by a 23-year-old man from Phillipsburg, was driving westbound on U.S. Route 36 and hit the rear end of the trailer that the Freightliner was hauling.

The man from Phillipsburg was taken to an area hospital with suspected serious injuries, according to the KHP. The man from Utah had no reported injuries.