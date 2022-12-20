DICKINSON COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — A man from Abilene was seriously injured in a single-car crash Monday night.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP), the 27-year-old man was driving a 2008 Chevrolet Uplander van northbound on Kansas Highway 15, at mile marker 156.3, when for an unknown reason, he left the roadway to the right.

The KHP says the man continued in a northeast direction and rolled several times. The driver was ejected from the van.

The car then caught fire and came to a rest on its roof, according to the KHP.

The man was taken with suspected serious injuries to a regional health center.