WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A Kansas man has been seriously injured in a single-car crash that took place in Norton County on Wednesday morning.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP), the crash happened just before 8 a.m. at the intersection of Norton County Road E3 and Norton County Road Q.

The KHP says a 37-year-old man from New Almelo, Kansas, was driving a 2004 Toyota Camry northbound on Norton County Road E3 at a high rate of speed when he lost control.

The car then went into the east ditch, hit a stop sign and became airborne over Norton County Road Q. The car continued into a pasture and overturned, coming to a rest on its roof facing south.

The man was taken to a hospital for the treatment of his suspected serious injuries.

The KHP notes that he was not wearing a seat belt.