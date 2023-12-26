WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A man from Kansas wanted on a felony warrant for child sex abuse has been arrested in Oregon.

According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office in Oregon, the 51-year-old man was arrested at 2:33 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 22, after he was tracked down by the Pacific Northwest Violent Offender Task Force, which is led by the United States Marshals Service. The task force specializes in locating and arresting fugitives wanted for offenses including, but not limited to, murder, assault, sex crimes, failure to register as a sex offender, firearm violations, and probation violations.

“…Investigations led PNVOTF and Jackson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) deputies to a remote residence on Murphy Gulch Road west of Wimer, Ore. Investigators located [the man] leaving the residence, and arrested him without incident,” said the JCSO. “Although [the man] wrapped multiple phones in aluminum foil to avoid detection, he was unsuccessful in avoiding capture.”

(Courtesy: Jackson County Sheriff Oregon)

The JCSO says days before the arrest, PNVOTF tracked the man from Josephine County, Oregon, to where he was arrested.

The man was wanted on suspicion of a felony charge of sodomy with a child who was under the age of 14. According to the JCSO, the crime happened between June 27 and July 1.

As of Dec. 22, he is lodged in the Jackson County Jail in Oregon, waiting for extradition back to Kansas.

KSN will provide more information as it becomes available.