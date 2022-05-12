WICHITA, Kan. (NBC&KSNW) – There appears to be no end in sight to the nationwide shortage of baby formula. It is putting a major strain on one Kansas mother.

Haley Ruble’s 8-month-old son Isaac has a dairy intolerance and needs a very specific formula brand. It’s one she can’t find at the stores in Great Bend. She has resorted to driving four hours to Kansas City to buy it.

“We haven’t found a can of Similac Pro Sensitive here in town for months. I want to say February was the last time that we were able to find a can of formula here for him,” Ruble said.

Ruble says she is constantly online, checking with stores and manufacturers for the formula. She recently lost $250 for an order that never arrived.

If you can’t find your child’s formula, talk to a pediatrician about other options and try looking for formula at smaller stores. Don’t make your own formula, dilute it, or use less than the amount you need.

“It can severely damage your child’s kidneys in particular because there is a very specific amount of, you know, sodium and potassium and like all these different micro-nutrients and so watering it down can dilute it and can actually be really damaging,” said Dr. Lauren Hughes.