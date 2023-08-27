GEARY COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — A motorcyclist from Junction City was seriously injured in a crash while fleeing police Saturday night.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, the 23-year-old male motorcyclist was headed westbound on Ash Street, actively fleeing from law enforcement at 10:19 p.m.

The KHP says he took the curve in the roadway too fast and left the roadway to the south. His motorcycle then struck a utility junction box, ejecting him.

He was taken with suspected serious injuries to a local hospital, according to the KHP.