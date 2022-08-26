WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — With less than a week until Kansans can legally wager on sports, the Kansas Lottery has announced which sports wagering platforms will be available to the public on launch day.

Sports wagering in Kansas will begin with a soft launch at noon on Thursday, Sept. 1, followed by a full opening on Sept. 8.

As written in Senate Bill 84, each state-operated casino in Kansas can offer in-person sportsbooks and mobile sports betting on up to three platforms or applications. The partnerships are as follows:

Hollywood Casino in Kansas City will have both in-person sportsbook and mobile sports betting available through Barstool Sports.

Kansas Star Casino in Mulvane will have an in-person sportsbook and mobile sports betting available through FanDuel.

Boot Hill Casino and Resort in Dodge City will offer mobile sports betting through DraftKings, with an in-person sports wagering date to be announced soon. In the interim, players are still welcome to visit Boot Hill Casino and Resort and place wagers via a mobile application.