WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The State of Kansas is holding a virtual job fair on Wednesday, June 22. The KansasWorks Virtual Job Fair will focus on job openings in 98 state agencies.

There are currently 863 job openings, including full-time and part-time employment. There are also some internships.

The virtual fair will take place from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday.

“KANSASWORKS has done a wonderful job of connecting Kansas employers and job seekers through the virtual platform, and I’m pleased they are focusing on jobs within state government for this job fair,” said Lieutenant Governor and Commerce Secretary David Toland. “Our state agencies need skilled employees to ensure the successful programs and services that benefit Kansans have the ability to modify, grow and expand.”

If you want to participate in the job fair, you must register first, regardless of previous participation. Click here to register. The registration website also includes a training video for job seekers.

Participants are encouraged to dress professionally, as employers might request to conduct a video interview during the virtual job fair.

Candidates can participate via any digital device, including a computer, tablet, or mobile phone.

Individuals with a disability may request accommodations by contacting their nearest workforce center at 877-509-6757 before the event.