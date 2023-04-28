LEAVENWORTH, Kan. (WDAF) — A Leavenworth jail employee is recovering after being injured when a suspect allegedly tried to escape custody.

Sarah Cape, 33, of Lansing, Kansas, was arrested on suspicion of drug charges at a Leavenworth County motel last month.

According to court documents, jail employees were moving Cape from the Leavenworth County Justice Center when she allegedly tried to escape.

A jail employee ran after her and fell. As the officer fell, she hit her hand on a trashcan, injuring herself. Other officers took Cape into custody before she got out of the building.

Cape entered no-contest pleas to drug charges and to trying to escape from custody.