TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) — Kansas is investing millions of dollars in historic landmarks, wineries and theaters to boost tourism spots in the state.

The Kansas Department of Commerce has awarded $30 million in grants to 18 tourist spots in the state. The money was made available through the State Park Revitalization & Investment in Notable Tourism (SPRINT) program launched by the Department of Commerce earlier this year.

“A thriving tourism sector is critical for the Kansas economy,” Governor Laura Kelly said. “These grants enhance attractions that draw visitors to the state and showcase what makes Kansas a great place to live, work, and raise a family.”

The funds were designated by the Strengthening People and Revitalizing Kansas (SPARK) Executive Committee and approved by the State Finance Council to support capital projects that spur regional economic development in the tourism industry, one of the most affected industries by COVID-19.

Some of the recipients are receiving awards in the millions of dollars.

Awardee Location Amount Kansas Department of Wildlife & Parks Statewide $10,000,000 Amelia Earhart Hangar Museum Atchison $5,000,000 Children’s Mercy Park Kansas City $5,000,000 Historic Jayhawk Theatre Topeka $5,000,000 Azura Amphitheater Bonner Springs $1,000,000 The Kansas African American Museum and Cultural Center Wichita $1,000,000 Cosmosphere Inc. Hutchinson $700,000 Etzanoa Visitor Museum & Immersion Center Arkansas City

$500,000 Kansas State Fairgrounds – Capper and Fountain House Projects Hutchinson $450,000 Lindsborg Old Mill & Swedish Heritage Museum Lindsborg $250,000 Wareham Hall (The Wareham Opera House) Manhattan $250,000 Wichita Art Museum Wichita $250,000 Boot Hill Distillery Dodge City $100,000 Discover O.P. Overland Park $100,000 Original Pony Express Home Station Inc Marysville $100,000 Prairie Hill Vineyard LLC Colwich $100,000 The Brown Mansion Coffeyville $100,000 Wilson Czech Opera House Corporation Wilson $100,000

“Increasing the appeal of our state parks and other tourist attractions will have a notable impact on local communities as well as the entire Kansas economy,” Lieutenant Governor and Secretary of Commerce David Toland said. “The SPRINT awards support major projects that will attract new visitors across the state.”

Visitor spending, which generates a total annual economic impact of $11.2 billion in Kansas, has yet to return fully to pre-pandemic levels.

“Tourism is an important aspect of the Kansas economy, a sector in which 85,000 Kansans already are employed,” Senate President Ty Masterson said. “From parks to other attractions, Kansas has so much to offer those traveling and seeking to learn more about our state. The SPRINT grants will help ensure they remain vibrant for decades to come.”

SPRINT applications included investments in state parks, museums, convention and visitor bureaus, conference centers, performing arts centers, entertainment venues and other tourism-focused businesses and tourism agencies. Recipients will use funds towards infrastructure enhancements, renovation and repair of facilities, general construction, public land development, recruitment costs for permanent and semi-permanent exhibits and costs for national museum affiliation. Awardees will have two years to complete their projects and utilize all awarded funds.

“Our attractions and outdoor recreational opportunities benefit residents and visitors alike,” House Speaker Daniel Hawkins said. “The SPARK Committee wanted to enhance these sites and improve the quality of life in nearby towns and cities.”

For more information on the program, click here.