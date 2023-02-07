WASHINGTON, DC (KSNW) — The remains of a sailor killed in the Dec. 7, 1941, attack on Pearl Harbor have been identified as a Kansas native.

Born in Alexander, Kansas, Oct. 22, 1913, Herman Schmidt was living in Wyoming when he enlisted in the Navy in 1937 at the age of 23. He was serving as Gunner’s Mate 3rd Class aboard the USS Oklahoma when he and 428 sailors on the ship died in the attack.

Since 2015, the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency has been working with scientists to use DNA to identify the remains of sailors.