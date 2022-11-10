DODGE CITY, Kan. (KSNW) — A former Kansas officer of the year who was indicted in connection to a sexual assault has made his first appearance in court.

Dodge City Police Officer Guillermo Gutierrez is accused of a sexual assault of a woman that took place in May. The victim was reportedly drunk and unable to consent.

He was indicted by a Ford County grand jury in October for one count of rape – overcome by force or fear, or an alternate count of rape – unable to consent, two counts of aggravated sexual battery, and one count of sexual battery. His bond was set at $10,000 at his first appearance hearing Thursday.

Gutierrez had been with the department since May 2011. He was reportedly placed on leave and relieved of his police powers in August, but his current employment status is unknown.