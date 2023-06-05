OLATHE, Kan. (AP) — Suburban Kansas City police shot and killed a man they say came at two officers with a knife after a traffic stop.

Police in Olathe, Kansas, pulled over a car just before 6 p.m. Saturday, Sgt. Joel Yeldell said in a news release. During the stop, a separate vehicle pulled up. That driver emerged with a knife and moved toward the officers, who both shot him.

The 58-year-old man died at the scene. His name has not been released. The officers were not hurt.

A multi-agency team formed to examine police shootings in the Kansas City area is investigating. The officers are on administrative leave pending the outcome.